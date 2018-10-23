Politics Is Buhari The Worst Nigerian President?

Muhammad Buhari, Muhammad also spelled Muhammadu (born Dec. 17, 1942, Daura, Nigeria), Nigerian military leader and politician, who served as head of state (1984–85) and is the present President Of Nigeria.

Buhari could be good or bad depending on the side of the divide you are. To those who receive a lot of benefits, he is a good person, but to those who have no direct benefit from Buhari, he could be a bad person.

What are your thoughts?

 
