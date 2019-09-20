Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says “bad people” have taken over the country from people who are “supposed to be in charge”.
Aisha said this on Thursday during a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme.
She said it is unacceptable that those who should be in control of the government have remained mute, while some persons are using the social media to bring down the government.
read more
Aisha said this on Thursday during a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme.
She said it is unacceptable that those who should be in control of the government have remained mute, while some persons are using the social media to bring down the government.
read more