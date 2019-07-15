There are two characteristics of a failed state. The first is that the government cannot project authority over the people and the territory. The second is that it is unable to protect its boundaries. In other words, the government structure is completely unsuccessful. The government of a failed state is unable to control its people or resources, and there are very few – if any – public services available.



There are many reasons why a state would fail. A predatory and corrupt government is one major reason. Other reasons include civil wars, genocide, and ethnic violence. A failed state can’t implement public policies, infrastructure is not effectively built, and civil liberties and human rights are unprotected. There is no physical security for a failed state’s residents, and there is no stable political or economic systems in place.