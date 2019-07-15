I suppose we have to examine what a failed state actually is.
The definition of a failed state is one whose political or economic system has become so weak that the government is no longer in control.
Its implications are that many of the former leaders, who by the way have contributed immensely to the current state of the nation, would be inclined to declare Nigeria as a failed state.
worldpopulationreview.com provides a definition on the title Failed State 2019.
If you believe Nigeria has failed, what are the core reasons for this and do you believe we can learn from our failure and rise like a phoenix?
If you look at the map provided on that page, you can see clearly that currently, we are in the danger zone. Many would say, we are already past the point of no return.There are two characteristics of a failed state. The first is that the government cannot project authority over the people and the territory. The second is that it is unable to protect its boundaries. In other words, the government structure is completely unsuccessful. The government of a failed state is unable to control its people or resources, and there are very few – if any – public services available.
There are many reasons why a state would fail. A predatory and corrupt government is one major reason. Other reasons include civil wars, genocide, and ethnic violence. A failed state can’t implement public policies, infrastructure is not effectively built, and civil liberties and human rights are unprotected. There is no physical security for a failed state’s residents, and there is no stable political or economic systems in place.
