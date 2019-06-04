Metro Is today Eid-el-Fitr? Things you should know about Eid-el-Fitr – Laila’s Blog

#1
Is today Eid-el-Fitr? Over 1.6 billion Muslims around the world seek to know as they prepare to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

But since the moon has been sighted yesterday, then the Eid-el-Fitr celebration will hold today across the world. But …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Mnx0n9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top