Politics It’s A Shame Politicians Are Proud Of Rigged Elections — Oyedepo – Naijaloaded

#1
The Bishop of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has lampooned the last presidential and National Assembly elections, which he said was marred with widespread rigging.

Bishop Oyedepo Speaking during the Sunday service at the Church …



Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2SItrWE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top