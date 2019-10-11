Contrary to viral social media reports, President Buhari will not be getting married to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq today. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on media and Publicity to President Buhari debunked the news in an interview withTribune saying it was …
Last edited by a moderator:[120]