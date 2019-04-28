Metro It’s time to raise new generation of church leaders – Kwara governor’s wife – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Wife of Kwara Governor, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, has urged church leaders to be more focused on raising the next generation of believers to accomplish God’s mission on earth.

Ahmed made the call in a message on Sunday at the 22nd Annual Missions Conference of Jesus Missionary Commission …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XR7Pug

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top