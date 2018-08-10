Sports Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to buy football club Monza – TODAY.NG

#1
Agence France-Presse Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who sold AC Milan after a trophy-laden three decades under his ownership a year ago, could be set to return to football by buying Serie C side Monza, according to press reports in Italy on Thursday.

Media tycoon Berlusconi, 81, sold …



read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2oMxMeS

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top