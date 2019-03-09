Nigerian singer and Kukere crooner, Iyanya has finally opened up about the reason he left Made Men Music and his partner Ubi Franklin whom he revealed betrayed his trust and broke him.
Speaking about the reason for his silence in an interview with The Juice on NdaniTV, Iyanya revealed that contrary to …
via – https://ift.tt/2HtiExs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Speaking about the reason for his silence in an interview with The Juice on NdaniTV, Iyanya revealed that contrary to …
via – https://ift.tt/2HtiExs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]