The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured candidates of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that results would be ready from April 29. The Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GQXaKB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GQXaKB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]