The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on all prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME to acquire the National Identification Number (NIN).
The board’s Spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin said on Tuesday that the aim was to ensure the biometric and other necessary details of a …
