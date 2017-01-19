More trouble for Yahya Jammeh as the republic of Ghana has joined forces with ECOWAS and other country to send troops to support efforts to remove the adamant dictator and restore democracy. In the tiny West African country. Ghana's impact is coming as Nigerian Airforce, NAF announced that they have joined Economic Commission for West African States, ECOWAS armed forces stationed on Gambia - Senegal border waiting to move on Yahya Jammeh. Meanwhile, the President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said the presidency of President Yahya Jammeh is officially over.