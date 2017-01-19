Submit Post Advertise

World Jammeh In Trouble As Ghana Joins Forces, Sends Troops To Gambia

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:33 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    More trouble for Yahya Jammeh as the republic of Ghana has joined forces with ECOWAS and other country to send troops to support efforts to remove the adamant dictator and restore democracy. In the tiny West African country.

    Ghana's impact is coming as Nigerian Airforce, NAF announced that they have joined Economic Commission for West African States, ECOWAS armed forces stationed on Gambia - Senegal border waiting to move on Yahya Jammeh.

    Meanwhile, the President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said the presidency of President Yahya Jammeh is officially over.

    ghanaTr.jpg
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:33 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments