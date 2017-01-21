Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that Goodluck Jonathan became wiser after he left the presidential villa in Abuja. Obasanjo spoke when the later paid him a visit in Ogun state on Friday. “When leaders come, they have little or no experience. When they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot of experience, where they have wisdom, their experience is in high demand," he said. “Those like you and me who have the grace of God to bow out gracefully, if there is now what I call constitutional office, we have residual responsibilities for Nigeria,”Obasanjo said.