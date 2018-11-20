Former president Goodluck Jonathan has accused ex-US President Barack Obama of meddling in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election, TheCable reports. In excerpts of his book, ‘The Transition Hours’, Jonathan said Obama sent his secretary of state, John Kerry, and made a video broadcast to Nigerians in ways designed to influence the outcome of the election against him.....
