Before the 2015 elections, Barack Obama, former US president, released a video admonishing the Nigerian government to create a conducive atmosphere for the peaceful conduct of the poll. Goodluck Jonathan, the then incumbent president, has said the tone of Obama in the video affected his re-election bid. Jonathan, who …
