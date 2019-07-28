JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Joshua Harris and the Sexual Prosperity Gospel – Word and Way

#1
All over the world — and among 1 in 3 American Protestant churchgoers — Christians believe that God rewards good behavior with health and wealth.

“Prosperity theology” says that God matches faith with financial blessing and physical well-being....

harris.JPG

Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2GA2AJ9

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top