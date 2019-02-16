Ace broadcaster, Julie Coker, is among the pioneer presenters with the Western Nigerian Television (WNTV) in 1959.
Coker, one of the early presenters trained abroad, told FLORA ONWUDIWE that most of the newscasters of the 21st century wouldn’t be employable in their days. She also spoke on other …
