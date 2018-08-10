Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Jurgen Klopp gives his view on Liverpool’s tough Champions League draw – The Independent

#1
Liverpool are looking forward to facing off against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli in the group stage of the Champions League, with manager Jurgen Klopp anticipating a tough run in the tournament.

The Reds were drawn in Group C alongside French champions PSG, Italy’s Napoli and Serbia’s 1991 European Cup …



read more via The Independent – https://ift.tt/2PQzJ6t

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top