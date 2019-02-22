Arsenal will play French side Rennes and Chelsea face Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Rennes are 11th in Ligue 1 while Kiev are second behind Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League. The Premier League …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2IsQftL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rennes are 11th in Ligue 1 while Kiev are second behind Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League. The Premier League …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2IsQftL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]