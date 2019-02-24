The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed the death of the commission’s ad-hoc staff in Rivers State.Mr Yakubu said the staff, Amakiri Ibisaki, female, was hit by a “stray bullet”.He said the commission condemned the killing and will provide the necessary report to security agencies for investigation.“We have recorded the first fatality, an adhoc staff was hit by bullet,” he said.“We condemn this attack and will forward a comprehensive report for security agencies to investigate.”