Politics JUST IN: Election official killed in Rivers State — INEC - PREMIUM TIMES

#1
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed the death of the commission’s ad-hoc staff in Rivers State.

Mr Yakubu said the staff, Amakiri Ibisaki, female, was hit by a “stray bullet”.

He said the commission condemned the killing and will provide the necessary report to security agencies for investigation.

“We have recorded the first fatality, an adhoc staff was hit by bullet,” he said.

“We condemn this attack and will forward a comprehensive report for security agencies to investigate.”


read more
 
[61]
Dangote 3x

Dangote 3x

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on 07064676625 Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS https://chat.whatsapp.com/GUcwP55DY4R99MN7Xm0NyW
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top