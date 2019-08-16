JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports JUST SAD! Rashford & Lingard Send Message To Tammy Abraham After Racist Attack – Naijaloaded

#1
Manchester United forwards, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, have sent messages of support to Tammy Abraham, after the Chelsea striker was targeted with racist abuse, following his penalty miss against Liverpool in the Super Cup.

Chelsea and Liverpool were forced to …

rashford.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/31Jj75H

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top