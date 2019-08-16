Manchester United forwards, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, have sent messages of support to Tammy Abraham, after the Chelsea striker was targeted with racist abuse, following his penalty miss against Liverpool in the Super Cup.
Chelsea and Liverpool were forced to …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/31Jj75H
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Chelsea and Liverpool were forced to …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/31Jj75H
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]