Metro Justice Onnoghen: CACOL reacts to removal of CJN with mixed feeling – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, with mixed feelings.

In a press release issued to DAILY POST on Friday by Ikenna Aghagbobi, the Media and Publications Officer of CACOL, the Centre …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2B6Q1m2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top