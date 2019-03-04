He’s done it again! Justin Timberlake honored his wife Jessica Biel on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.
Biel turned 37 on Sunday and the Man of the Woods singer posted a mix of throwback and current photos from their relationship on Instagram. They …
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2NEVSUA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Biel turned 37 on Sunday and the Man of the Woods singer posted a mix of throwback and current photos from their relationship on Instagram. They …
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2NEVSUA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]