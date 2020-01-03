Sports Juventus make Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski their first January signing after splashing £30m on the 19-year-old (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Italian giants, Juventus have completed the £30million signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta, but the Swedish midfielder will held back on loan to Parma until the end of the season.

According to Mail Online Sport, the £30million fee, paid in five installments, could increase by €9million (£7.6m) based …

