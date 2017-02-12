Residents of Kaduna state gathered in twos and threes on Saturday placing curses and discussing the recovery which was widely published by the media. They were shocked that such a huge amount of money was kept close to them when many cannot afford three square meals or meet their basic needs. Some branded his action as sheer wickedness. The embattled former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu has gone into the black book of his kinsmen following the recovery of an $9.8million and 74,000 pound sterling kept in a fireproof safe in his house in Sabon Tasha, a slum in Kaduna. One Jerry D. Ishaya said: “If you keep a large sum of money somewhere, whether you got it legitimately or illegitimately, bring it out and invest it for the people to benefit. “If anyone is caught looting, let him face the law. After all, EFCC was established by PDP.” Another resident, Mrs. Shila Musa said “those stealing our commonwealth and making us languish in abject poverty will not know peace. “Just imagine, an amount that is enough to resuscitate the entire textile industry in Kaduna in the hands of one man, ‘Allah ya isa’ (God will judge). “I am a Christian and I know in a situation like this some people will be blindly supporting this kind of person. But the question is: of what benefit has his loot being to Christians? “So, Nigerians must wake up and fight their common enemies looting our treasury irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliation,” Mrs. Musa said. - The Nation