Politics Kano Election Was ‘Democratic’, Those Who Are Unhappy Should Accept – Ganduje – Nairaland

#1
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the election process in the state as “really democratic”.

He thanked all his supporters for coming out in their numbers to re-elect him, while he called on those aggrieved by the outcome of the exercise to simply take it in good …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FxMPlT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top