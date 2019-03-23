Politics Kano Rerun Election: Political Thugs Attack Journalists – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Journalists under the umbrella of Correspondent Chapel, Kano have escaped lynch at Suntulma Primary School polling unit, Gama ward in Nassarawa local government, Kano. The team of journalists was at the polling unit to cover the re-run election in the area, but only to be attacked by some …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Opxjvq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top