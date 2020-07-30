Kanye West Apologises to Drake, Says He'll Stop Releasing Music Until Further Notice - Olisa.tv
Kanye West had a lot to say on his Twitter last night. The rapper hopped onto the app to share a string of tweets by first announcing he’s “not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal.” “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” …
