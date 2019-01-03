Featured Thread #1
The Katsina State Government on Wednesday lamented that the state was under siege by bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers.
Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State said this during the opening ceremony of an extraordinary security meeting in Katsina....
Read more via Tribune Online – http://bit.ly/2F4s4PS
