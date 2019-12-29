Kendall Jenner has beaten her sister Kylie to the title of Instagram’s highest earning woman. The supermodel, 24, is the highest ranking female in a new list of the year’s biggest social media money-makers. Kendall is said to have brought in a fortune of around £12.7 million …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2u1UYvH
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2u1UYvH
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]