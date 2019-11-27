Entertainment Kylie Jenner shares a peek inside Stormi’s playroom with Barbies and Louis Vuitton bag (photos) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Kylie Jenner has shared a sneak peek inside her daughter Stormi Webster ‘s lavish playroom.

The make-up mogul, 22, took to Instagram on Monday evening to offer a glimpse inside the life of her one-year-old and revealed a...

kyer.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qSnNth

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top