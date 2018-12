Kendall Jenner may not be the best-paid Kardashian-Jenner, but she’s earning more than any other model in the world. The 23-year-old banked $22.5 million in the 12 months prior to June 2018 to top this year’s ranking of the highest-paid models....Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2LidKDJ Get more Nigeria Entertainment News