#KenyaVsNigeria: Victoria Kimani shades Nigerians

Victoria Kimani joined the #KenyaVsNigeria Twitter war by shading Nigerians over hatred they tweet without electricity... and she got dragged for it too.

The Kenyan singer formerly singed to a Nigerian record label 'Chocolate City' tweeted;

I just wonder .... after tweeting all the hatred some people tweet ... and realizing that they don’t have ample electricity to charge their phone after tweeting the tweets ..... how do they honestly feel about their life ?
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30Wnfic



