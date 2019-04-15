Featured Thread #1
Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council has drawn a comparison between Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s WAEC issue and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Keyamo had in an interview on Sunday claimed that under the Nigerian constitution, one does not need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.
read more
Keyamo had in an interview on Sunday claimed that under the Nigerian constitution, one does not need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.
read more