A senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo, has said that if he is made the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), he would decongest the Supreme Court, the Prison and cases lists in courts. Speaking during …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Zg6gaa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Zg6gaa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]