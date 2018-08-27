Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Business Keystone Bank signs Funke Akindele as ambassador – BusinessDay

#1
Keystone Bank Limited, one of Africa’s best customer service provider recently signed up popular Nollywood actress, writer and producer, Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador in order to further deepen the brand’s growing impression in the market. By …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2PFHs7e

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top