Metro Kidnappers Demand N15m On Zamfara Twins, Vow To Kill One If Payment Not Made – Nairaland

#1
The abductors Zamfara twin sisters have threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ranson is not made on time.

The twins, Hassana and Hussaina, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding.....



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PYUMGQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top