The abductors Zamfara twin sisters have threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ranson is not made on time.
The twins, Hassana and Hussaina, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PYUMGQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The twins, Hassana and Hussaina, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PYUMGQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]