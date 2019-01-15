Entertainment Kim Kardashian confirms her 4th child is a boy – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Kim Kardashian, your favourite family celebrity is set to welcome a baby boy!

The reality TV star made this known when she appeared on ‘WatchWhatHappensLive‘ alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney where she shared …


via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AOOu3L

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top