Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the results of the of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress ahead of INEC declaration.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate says he has never seen an …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2r2T10k
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate says he has never seen an …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2r2T10k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]