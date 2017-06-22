Koko Bassey Wins NGN10K In NB Weekly Quiz

We are pleased to announce that @koko bassey has emerged the winner of the just concluded Nigerian Bulletin Weekly competition winning a cash prize of NGN 10,000.
And there were two runners up, @Emeka Ezeh King Master and @chidera agbo who win recharge cards worth NGN2,500 each
The Nigerian Bulletin Weekly Quiz is set up to reward registered and active members of the Nigerian Bulletin community. Members are required to download the NB Weekly magazine, answer a question and they could be lucky winners. CLICK HERE for more information.
We say congratulations to the winners. See you again this weekend
