Koko Bassey Wins NGN10K In NB Weekly Quiz

#1
We are pleased to announce that @koko bassey has emerged the winner of the just concluded Nigerian Bulletin Weekly competition winning a cash prize of NGN 10,000.

NEITI Audit- Nigeria Made $58bn from Oil Sector in 2013, Lost $5.9bn, N20.4bnm (1).jpg


And there were two runners up, @Emeka Ezeh King Master and @chidera agbo who win recharge cards worth NGN2,500 each

The Nigerian Bulletin Weekly Quiz is set up to reward registered and active members of the Nigerian Bulletin community. Members are required to download the NB Weekly magazine, answer a question and they could be lucky winners. CLICK HERE for more information.

We say congratulations to the winners. See you again this weekend
 
[1765]
M

mrsam

Guest
#2
The winners and runners up should kindly contact @ese with their account (winner) and phone (runners up) details via PMs ONLY. Congratulations.
 
F

friday ugochukwu

New Member
#3
Wow! Congratulations to them winners
 
C

chidera agbo

New Member
#4
Yeeeeeeeeee! Thank you Jesus. Congratulations to us the winners. To God be the glory
 
M

Mary Bola

New Member
#5
congratulations to all the winners.
 
K

koko bassey

New Member
#6
Omo! Good stuff
Thank God I won and special thanks to Nigerian bulletin crew members. You are the best
 
C

chidera agbo

New Member
#7
I have gotten my airtime ooooo.
2.5k thanks to Nigerian bulletin
 
N

naemeogo

New Member
#8
Congratulations
 
C

chifulumnanya

New Member
#9
Congratulations all
 
O

ogbonna chinasa

New Member
#10
Congratulations.
 
O

ogbonna chinasa

New Member
#11
I don't know when I will join the race again cos I have been busy.
 
J

Joseph nedu

New Member
#12
Congratulations
 
A

AIMIYEKAGBON EFOSA

Member
#13
Hello Nigeria Bulletin Please, how can I participate in your Online Quiz?
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top