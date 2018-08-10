Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Entertainment Kunle Afolayan To Showcase His New Clothing Line “Kunle’s Kembe” On AFWN Runway – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan who launched his Yoruba inspired clothing line called Kunle’s Kembe will showcase at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 for the first time.

This will also be his first time showing the line on a fashion runway. Kunle’s clothing line …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2MOjWqJ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top