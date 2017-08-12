Submit Post Advertise

Lacazette Breaks Record With Premier League Debut Goal

    Alexandre Lacazette has become the seventh Arsenal player to score on their Premier League.

    Lacazette joined the Gunners from Lyon this summer for a club-record £52million and needed less than two minutes to introduce himself to the Emirates fans.

    The 25-year-old opened scoring in their dramatic 4-3 win , diverting Mohamed Elneny’s cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

    It was the Frenchman’s first shot on goal, meaning he scored on his debut, and as a result, joined an elite club of Gunners stars.

    There are only six other Arsenal players who have scored on their first appearance for the club: Kevin Campbell, Steve Bould, Fredrik Ljungberg, Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri and Thomas Vermaelen.
     
