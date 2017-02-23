Five-year-old Aliyah Masaku, who was attacked by three dogs in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has died. Aliyah died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, on Wednesday after she was transferred from the Ikorodu General Hospital, where she was first admitted. The dogs inflicted multiple injuries on her body in an attack residents said lasted for about two hours. The father, Wasiu, who was responsible for the care of the dogs, had reportedly gone to buy the dogs’ feed when the incident happened on Monday. Around 6pm of Wednesday, Wasiu informed Punch that Aliyah had been pronounced dead and broke down in tears. He lamented that his life would never be the same again. The Director of the Office of Public Defender, Mrs. Olubukola Salami, expressed sadness at the news, adding that measures were being taken to forestall a recurrence in the state. Salami said the agency was making an arrangement to remove the 15 dogs in the house where the incident happened.