Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Lagos: ADP Tackles Ambode, Visionscape Over Unpaid Salaries Of Street Sweepers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The main opposition political party in Lagos State, Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode to immediately attend to the several months of unpaid Salaries of Street sweepers who stormed the state capital in protest today. The …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MTjK8V

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top