Metro Lagos: Ambode approves 65 years retirement age for staff of higher institution – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved 65 years retirement age for academic staff of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto-Ijanikin.

Mr Ige Ajayi, Chairman, AOCOED Chapter of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), announced this to journalists yesterday. Ajayi said that the governor …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RJfA63

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top