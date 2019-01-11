Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved 65 years retirement age for academic staff of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto-Ijanikin.
Mr Ige Ajayi, Chairman, AOCOED Chapter of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), announced this to journalists yesterday. Ajayi said that the governor …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RJfA63
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Ige Ajayi, Chairman, AOCOED Chapter of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), announced this to journalists yesterday. Ajayi said that the governor …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RJfA63
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]