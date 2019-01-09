Metro Lagos APC Regrets Violent Clash, Says It Won’t Happen Again – Nairaland

#1
The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed regret over the violence that broke out at its campaign flag-off on Tuesday, assuring Lagosians that such would not repeat itself in the cause of the campaigns.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SI3gjN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top