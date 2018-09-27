The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said it had …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zAUX2g
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said it had …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zAUX2g
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[116]