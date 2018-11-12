Business Lagos-Ibadan road’ll be completed in 2021 – Julius Berger – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Sagamu-Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project will be completed by 2021, the contractor, Julius Berger, has said.

The Operations Manager, Julius Berger, Thamm Olaf, told the Senate Committee on Works, led by its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, on Sunday, that the project, which was to …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2T6xbTw

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top