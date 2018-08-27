In furtherance of his administration’s community policing and safety partnership initiative, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has called for greater collaboration between the state police command and private security practitioners in the state. He …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2NnZF7F"
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2NnZF7F"
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]