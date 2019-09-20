Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde addressing newsmen
The Lagos State Government says it will be closing down Yaba and Jibowu/Ogunmorin axis on the 16th and 23rd of November respectively from 8:00pm to 6:00am for the Level Cross construction of the rail tracks.
